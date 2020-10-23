ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on November 13th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by 43.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $30.67 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

