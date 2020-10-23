OncoCyte (OCX) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OncoCyte to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoCyte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 345 872 1096 104 2.40

OncoCyte presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.53%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.84 OncoCyte Competitors $307.17 million -$15.34 million 113.04

OncoCyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OncoCyte rivals beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.