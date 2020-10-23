Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 over the last 90 days. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
