Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 over the last 90 days. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

