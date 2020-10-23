Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

CL stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.