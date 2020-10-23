Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $176.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

