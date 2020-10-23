Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) versus Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Financial Review

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Republic International presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 4.26% 9.87% 2.67% Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $7.21 billion 0.72 $1.06 billion $1.84 9.33 Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.24 -$216.00 million N/A N/A

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Ambac Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

