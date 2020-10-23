Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Obseva has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Obseva will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the second quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Obseva by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Obseva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Obseva by 345.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Obseva during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

