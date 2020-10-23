Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) vs. China Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:CGYV) Financial Survey

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get China Energy Recovery alerts:

70.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordson $2.19 billion 5.59 $337.09 million $5.87 35.97

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than China Energy Recovery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Energy Recovery and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nordson has a consensus price target of $193.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Risk & Volatility

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordson beats China Energy Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for China Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.