Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.