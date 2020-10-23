Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

