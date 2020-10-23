Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,644 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

