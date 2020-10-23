Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Booking by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock opened at $1,797.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,758.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,654.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.