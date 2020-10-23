Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average is $176.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

