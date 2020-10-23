Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 91,685 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 34.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,854,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,924,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

