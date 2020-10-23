Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,112 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

