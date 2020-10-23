Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,892 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.