Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,734 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

