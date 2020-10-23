Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 47,395 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,395 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

