Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,490 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 858.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,656 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total value of $284,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

