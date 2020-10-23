Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 38,947 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 690.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

