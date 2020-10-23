Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,374 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

