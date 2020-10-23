Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 32,529 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,529 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

