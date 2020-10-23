Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 21,444 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

