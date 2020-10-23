Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 20,238 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after purchasing an additional 887,883 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE COP opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

