Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 20,201 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,158,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.16 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.