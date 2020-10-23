Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,885 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Align Technology by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.07.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $459.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.16.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

