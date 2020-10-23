Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 13,298 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

