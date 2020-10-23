Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 11,587 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.44. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

