Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,560 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

