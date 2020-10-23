Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,646 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,651,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $176.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

