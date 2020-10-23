Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.