Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $168.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. 140166 reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

