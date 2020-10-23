Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

