Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $637.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

