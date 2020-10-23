Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,574,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,359,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

A opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

