Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

