Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,845 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

