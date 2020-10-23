Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

