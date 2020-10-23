Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,784.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.48.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

