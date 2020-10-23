Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 60,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

