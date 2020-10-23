Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.43.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.