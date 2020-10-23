Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

