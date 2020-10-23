Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

Shares of CHTR opened at $597.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.