Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $88.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,450.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

