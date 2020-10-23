Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.90 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,785,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $163.35 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.