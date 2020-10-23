Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.78 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $280.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.