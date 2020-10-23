Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,281,000 after buying an additional 824,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $53.57 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.