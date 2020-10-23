Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $58.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

