Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.46 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

