Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.41 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $459.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.44 and a 200-day moving average of $429.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

